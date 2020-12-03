Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.32.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

