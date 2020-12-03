Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.56 Million in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.26% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,819,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after buying an additional 79,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 420.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 68,159 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on RE/MAX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $31.31 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $581.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.