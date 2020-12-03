Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.19 Million in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,587,000 after acquiring an additional 465,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,384,000 after buying an additional 2,183,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,262,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 228,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $50.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

