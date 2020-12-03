Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $983,000 Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 666,643 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

