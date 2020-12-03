Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $907,000 Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Banco Macro worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 1,328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

BMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Macro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BMA opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $361.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 22.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

