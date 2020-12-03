Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.95 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $60,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $82,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

