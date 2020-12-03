Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.23 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 665,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 496,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

