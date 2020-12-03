Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.21 Million Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.17% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

