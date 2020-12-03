Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 324.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 146.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,243,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 738,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

