Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 93.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in OneMain by 61.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 427,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in OneMain by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 868,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

