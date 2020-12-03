Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

NYSE:DRI opened at $109.63 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.