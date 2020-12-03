Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $114,111.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,911.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,508 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

