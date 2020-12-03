Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 56,354 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $136,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

