Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,248 shares of company stock worth $5,990,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

PRPL stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -228.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

