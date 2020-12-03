Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 55.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

