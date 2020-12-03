Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after buying an additional 412,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 176,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zynex by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zynex by 76.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 2,948.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 312,358 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $466.92 million, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

