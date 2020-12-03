Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.12% of Mersana Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,188. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

