Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 14,586 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIV. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIV stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

