Mark W. Jenkins Sells 1,889 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,889 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total value of $471,966.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,928.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $225.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.97. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $252.36.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 69.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.