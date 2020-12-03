Mark W. Jenkins Sells 1,889 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,889 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total value of $471,966.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,928.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $225.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.97. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $252.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 69.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

