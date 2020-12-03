Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,117 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,945,125 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $101,193,000 after purchasing an additional 286,588 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,635,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $67,600,000 after purchasing an additional 228,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,142,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $54,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,578,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 795,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

