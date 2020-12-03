Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $870,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAC stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAC. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

