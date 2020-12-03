Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Lithium Americas worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

