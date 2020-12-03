Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$54.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Cormark increased their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LSPD opened at C$75.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of -91.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.27. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.63.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

