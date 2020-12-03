Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAMR opened at $80.48 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

