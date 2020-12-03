Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 138,527 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KPTI opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,051 shares of company stock worth $927,914 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

