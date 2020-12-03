John R. Rettig Sells 1,918 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $227,973.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,930,299.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, September 3rd, John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $1,368,450.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $124.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.