Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after purchasing an additional 413,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,447,325,000 after buying an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,628.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day moving average of $206.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.