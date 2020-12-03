Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $938,720.23 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $938,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,272 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,934.88.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $547,313.25.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $948,177.02.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $974,978.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $958,277.12.

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,952,026.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,712 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $736,335.60.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,466 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $806,340.02.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50.

Shares of IBKR opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

