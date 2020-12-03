Insider Selling: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Major Shareholder Sells 128,985 Shares of Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 128,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,559,428.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pincus Private Equity Warburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,111.52.

On Monday, November 23rd, Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $7,783,132.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $2,103,741.09.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,145,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,851,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

