Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells 3,590 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $179,679.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,252.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $160,384.00.

IONS opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 910.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $231,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

