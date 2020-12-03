Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells 19,856 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $3,012,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Colin Black sold 144 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $21,844.80.

On Monday, September 21st, Colin Black sold 1,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $203,836.32.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $141.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.66 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

