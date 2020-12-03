Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,711,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $168.23 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

