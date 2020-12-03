Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,711,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AVLR stock opened at $168.23 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.13.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
