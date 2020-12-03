Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 20,209 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 20,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $915,063.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ARES opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,571 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 23.7% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 838,475 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 25.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after purchasing an additional 754,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,725,000. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

