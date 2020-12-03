Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells $501,736.25 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $140.66 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

