Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Innospec by 98.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Innospec by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Innospec by 21.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

