IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 123,140 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

IAG opened at $3.58 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.01.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

