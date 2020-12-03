IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 123,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6,032.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 686,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 675,673 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CSFB set a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.01.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

