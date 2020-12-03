HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 112.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,842 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HP were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 327,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 96,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of HP by 23.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 561,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,181. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

