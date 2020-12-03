Holderness Investments Co. Buys 926 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after purchasing an additional 413,623 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after purchasing an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after purchasing an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,628.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

