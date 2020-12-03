HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HNI were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 309,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in HNI by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $290,373.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,310,887.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,501 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

