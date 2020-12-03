HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of HNI worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in HNI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HNI by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of HNI by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE HNI opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.14. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,310,887.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,242.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $529,398.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,501 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

