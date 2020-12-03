Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,628.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.