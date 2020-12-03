Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

GSBC opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $659.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

