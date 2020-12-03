Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 136.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.