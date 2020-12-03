Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.21.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

