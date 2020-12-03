First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,447 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

AG stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.83 and a beta of 1.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

