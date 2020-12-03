Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

