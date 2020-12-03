Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,413 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 5,311,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 816,618 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,374,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 133,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,400,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GT. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

