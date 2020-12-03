Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,881.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,664,426.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,328.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,988,145. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

