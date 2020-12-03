Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Prelude Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,881,000.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

